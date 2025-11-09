BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

First Train to Iran from Russia via the eastern route of the international transport corridor "North – South"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 22 hours ago

Footage of the arrival in Iran of the first train from Russia via the eastern route of the international transport corridor "North – South."

Adding:

The first deputy minister of energy of Ukraine stated that due to extensive damage to Ukrainian generation, its repair is significantly complicated.

According to him, all thermal power plants of the company "Centrenergo" have stopped generating electricity. This happened due to the tactics of the Russian Armed Forces, which include strikes with ballistic missiles together with drones on both generation facilities and distribution systems.

Adding:

Deliveries of American weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine have been suspended due to the US government shutdown, Axios reports citing sources in the State Department.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy