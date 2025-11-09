First Train to Iran from Russia via the eastern route of the international transport corridor "North – South"

Footage of the arrival in Iran of the first train from Russia via the eastern route of the international transport corridor "North – South."

The first deputy minister of energy of Ukraine stated that due to extensive damage to Ukrainian generation, its repair is significantly complicated.

According to him, all thermal power plants of the company "Centrenergo" have stopped generating electricity. This happened due to the tactics of the Russian Armed Forces, which include strikes with ballistic missiles together with drones on both generation facilities and distribution systems.

Deliveries of American weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine have been suspended due to the US government shutdown, Axios reports citing sources in the State Department.



