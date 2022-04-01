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EPISODE 261: CALIFORNIA SCREAMIN’
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5010 views • April 01, 2022
California’s 10 Tyrannical Bills; FDA Shows Cards in Booster Approval; Ex-Sky News Exec Blows Whistle on Government Censorship; V is for Vaccine; A Doc Who Wants to Defeat The Mandates
Guests: Amy Bohn, Mark Sharman, Josh Coleman, Jeffrey Barke, MD
Guests: Amy Bohn, Mark Sharman, Josh Coleman, Jeffrey Barke, MD
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