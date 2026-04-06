Fremont Anti-ICE Protest Scandal's Coordinated Lies Exposed: Nebraska Politicians and Their True Allegiances Revealed

Nebraska politicians issued statements following a January 2026 protest incident at Fremont High School involving a student and vehicle. Responses focused on violence concerns and protest rights. Later discussions examined connections between officials, media ownership, agricultural groups, and labor policies in the state.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/fremont-anti-ice-protest-scandals

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