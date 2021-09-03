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Honolulu City Council Committee Adopts Covid-19 Health Card Despite 99% Opposition Testimony and Presence of Protesters
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80 views • September 03, 2021
On September 2, 2021 dozens of protesters assembled at Honolulu Hale during a city council meeting to oppose Resolution 21-194, the Covid-19 Health Card, sponsored by Tommy Waters and Esther Kia'aina. Reports of submitted oral testimony via zoom were about 99% in opposition to the resolution.
By 6pm, after hearing hundreds of testimonies in opposition to the resolution, the committee on sustainability, transportation and health, voted to adopt resolution 21-194. Only about 1% of the testimonies were in favor of the resolution. Mayor Rick Blangiardi cited an emergency as his reason for not listening to the will of the people. Where have we heard that before?
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
By 6pm, after hearing hundreds of testimonies in opposition to the resolution, the committee on sustainability, transportation and health, voted to adopt resolution 21-194. Only about 1% of the testimonies were in favor of the resolution. Mayor Rick Blangiardi cited an emergency as his reason for not listening to the will of the people. Where have we heard that before?
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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