Western feminist nations without patriarchal rule is a satanic society that will be judged & perish

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2025). When the Western feminist nations' millions of "uncovered women's heads, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians remove God's patriarchal rulers who run nations, then 33% of its population gets replaced with nephilims by earth's hidden Draco reptilian matriarchal rulers and they get exterminated by their own U.S. Navy nuclear missiles and 12 million of their children are eaten and thrown into their church food & supermarket groceries. The Illuminati NWO is trying to get rid of all the Western Christian nations and fake Christian populace who do not accept the “Mark of the Beast,” and it will be God’s judgment upon the Western feminist nations unless they repent of their matriarchal rule and female witchcraft rebellion and destruction of family & genders & society by redefining hundreds of Bible verses for their hundreds of fake foreign gods they worship inside God’s house, just like in Ezekiel 8. The weakness of the Western feminist nations is their matriarchal rule and female witchcraft rebellion and their almost entirely Jezebel demon-possessed populace, because that brings in millions of fake human demon spirits in fake human bodies to take over their Western feminist nations’ governments & churches & military & corporations. The Western feminist nations would implode from within with illegal immigrant wars & race wars & civil wars & political wars & female gender wars & LGBTPB non-human entities wars. Satan Lucifer’s key was to corrupt the 1960s grandmothers and post-1960s mothers using the bait & lure of power & wealth & sex & cutting off the restrains of God’s patriarchal protection & drugs & rock music & fake freedom which is actually slavery to Satan Lucifer, just like Eve tried to break free from Adam’s patriarchal protection by disobeying his command to not eat the forbidden fruit. It is because that would begin a landslide of the Western feminist nations into the cesspool and consequent bloodbath, just like it did in the Garden of Eden which brought death to everyone. It is because these post-1960s “Jezebel demon-possessed” Western women will bring in their sexual liberation, and New Age witchcraft occult spiritualism and liberalism & humanism feminism into the churches, and demon-possession of all consequent generations by their mothers, and the resulting extermination of their degraded populace by demon spirit fake humans, who can now take over their churches & governments. It is a repeat of Satan Lucifer’s strategy in the Garden of Eden using Eve and in Noah’s days flood using the Atlantis priestess witches and the fallen angels’ wives who were cursed by God to become sirens. First, Satan Lucifer had to target the 1960s Western feminist nations’ women and Eve, as usual, which is always Satan Lucifer’s warfare strategy, and corrupt them, who would in turn corrupt their sons & grandsons, and corrupt their churches into redefining hundreds of Bible verses and replacing Jesus who is the Word of God with their hundreds of fake foreign gods like their “love & light” fake god Sananda Jesus and their “naked women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” Jezebel goddess. If the church women become men’s pants cross-dressers uncovered women’s heads androgynous transvestites, then that would give Satan Lucifer permission to bring in millions of LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) demon spirit fake humans into their Western feminist nations to take over all government & church positions.

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine