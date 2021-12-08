Heads Up! Radioactive Water From Pilgrim Nuclear Plant To Be Released Into Cape Cod Bay

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The company decommissioning Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station has told the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that it plans to start discharging radioactive water from the plant into Cape Cod Bay within the first three months of 2022.
U.S. Rep. William Keating, D-Mass., shared an email with the Cape Cod Times that his staff received from the the commission Wednesday that confirmed Holtec International had informed the agency of its plan to release radioactive water into the bay.-
Learn More: https://strangesounds.org/2021/12/radioactive-water-from-pilgrim-plant-to-be-dumped-into-cape-cod-bay-us-fukushima.html
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