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The Great Replacement
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218 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains “the great replacement,” Renaud Camus’ term for the replacement of whites by non-white immigrants. Many “progressives” want whites gone because we are an obstacle to liberal politics. And yet, when white advocates point out what is happening, “progressives” claim the great replacement is just a far-right conspiracy theory. Some even say they don’t want the truth known for fear of a white backlash.
Some of us don’t plan to be replaced.
First posted to YouTube on November 30, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Some of us don’t plan to be replaced.
First posted to YouTube on November 30, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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