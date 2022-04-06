3,057 U.S. reports of VAXX INDUCED brain damage (APHASIA)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FULL STORY:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/aphasia-can-be-caused-by-the-covid?s=r
###
Aphasia is a language disorder caused by brain damage. Some problems associated with aphasia include: speaking (expressive language), listening (receptive language), reading, and writing. The most common cause of aphasia is a stroke that affects the language-dominant hemisphere of the brain. For the majority of people, the left hemisphere is the dominant hemisphere for language. There are various types of aphasia. For example, Broca’s aphasia is characterized by difficulty finding words, limited verbal output, and right-sided weakness. Wernicke’s aphasia is characterized by fluent, excessive verbal productions with little meaning and poor receptive language. Global aphasia affects all aspects of communication and is typically the most severe type of aphasia.
SOURCE:
https://nau.edu/csd/aphasia/
Mirrored - Boot Camp