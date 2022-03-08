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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 8, 2022
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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 8, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YB6q5LDTz2tM/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
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"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
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@AquariusNL
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-march-8-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of March 8, 2022
Posted on March 7, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Tues. 8 March 2022
Compiled Tues. 8 March 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
[This is only an overview. The full report is attached below.]
Restored-Republic-via-a-GCR-3-8-2022Download
Dark to Light Countdown Has Begun.
Blackout Necessary
Trust the Plan
Justice is Arriving
The Best is Yet to Come
Dying Veteran’s message to President Trump, “Hold the Line. Keep the Faith.”
God of Our Fathers, Whose Almighty Hand – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – YouTube
Judy Note: “The U.S. Military and Global Alliance were in control. Trump was still President and Commander-in-Chief. The Military and Global Alliance took his orders. Though, ultimately God Almighty was in complete control. He anointed Trump to bring about Justice, Peace and Prosperity to all Humanity. Truly, the Best is Yet to Come.” …Space Force
Global Currency Reset:
On Sat. 5 March the launch of Global Currency Reset funds took place throughout the world, marking a start of the redemption program.
Sometime after midnight EDT Sun. morning 5 March China was expected to announce it’s gold holdings – giving the Chinese Yuan full access to the IMF’s basket of global reserve currencies known as SDRs (Special Drawing Rights), thus replacing the USD as the most influential global currency in the world.
The Press Release about the Yuan would automatically invoke the gold standard embodied in the UN Paris Agreement and initiate final disclosure protocols for the global currency revaluation of the USN.
On Sun. 6 March the world moved to a Quantum System. From now on all nation’s financial, communication, media and voting systems would be handled through a Quantum Computer that broadcast by way of hundreds of Star Link Satellites.
At 2:00 am EST Sun. 6 March all Reno subgroup leaders expected to have 100% access to their newly renewed USN accounts for immediate payout. This includes the Admiral’s Group.
On Sun. 6 March they focused on down-streaming for payers, including us of the Internet Group, Tier 4B.
On Mon. 7 March all banks throughout the world made the switch from the old Cabal-run SWIFT System to the Quantum Financial System. This Quantum System had been running simultaneously with the SWIFT System since 22 Feb. 2022.
Wells Fargo Bank has received the Federal Reserve Codes for public accessibility to funds.
Wells Fargo and Abbot Downing were informed that sometime later would be an 800# release authorization, which initiates their off-site location of 7,000 privately traded exchanges.
Wells Fargo would be sending out emails worldwide to currency and Zim holders that contained a link to a Secured Website. That Secured Website would also be published in this update and on several Dinar websites. You go into that Secured Website to obtain instructions on how to set your exchange appointment.
MarkZ: As of Mon. morning 7 March Bond Holders and Groups were in a 36 hour window to go.
Once began, Foreign Currency Exchanges/ Zim Bond Redemptions would last at least six days, maybe longer, so book your timeslots ASAP.
The Department of Defense has mandated that the Tier 4B security codes be completed by Thurs. 10 March.
The above made the Tier4B notification window between Tues. 8 March noon EST through Thurs. 10 March.
Global Financial Crisis:
All Hell Breaks Loose On Russian Oil Embargo Fears: Futures, Stocks Plunge As Oil Soars To $139, Gold Hits $2,000. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/all-hell-breaks-lookse-futures-stocks-plunge-oil-soars-139-gold-hits-2000
Stocks fall, oil soars, gold reaches $2,000 on concerns about Ukraine. Dow futures fall nearly 500 points as U.S. and allies weigh Russian oil import ban.
European currencies plunged to new lows amid fears of a major inflationary shock to the global economy, with traders turning to traditional havens such as the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar as the war in Ukraine escalated.
Canada’s Stock Market Is Skating Through Global Turmoil. War in Europe is pushing up commodity prices while interest rates rise as central banks try to curb inflation. The pressures are being felt worldwide as investors price in slower economic gro
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YB6q5LDTz2tM/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
@AquariusNL
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-march-8-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of March 8, 2022
Posted on March 7, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Tues. 8 March 2022
Compiled Tues. 8 March 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
[This is only an overview. The full report is attached below.]
Restored-Republic-via-a-GCR-3-8-2022Download
Dark to Light Countdown Has Begun.
Blackout Necessary
Trust the Plan
Justice is Arriving
The Best is Yet to Come
Dying Veteran’s message to President Trump, “Hold the Line. Keep the Faith.”
God of Our Fathers, Whose Almighty Hand – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – YouTube
Judy Note: “The U.S. Military and Global Alliance were in control. Trump was still President and Commander-in-Chief. The Military and Global Alliance took his orders. Though, ultimately God Almighty was in complete control. He anointed Trump to bring about Justice, Peace and Prosperity to all Humanity. Truly, the Best is Yet to Come.” …Space Force
Global Currency Reset:
On Sat. 5 March the launch of Global Currency Reset funds took place throughout the world, marking a start of the redemption program.
Sometime after midnight EDT Sun. morning 5 March China was expected to announce it’s gold holdings – giving the Chinese Yuan full access to the IMF’s basket of global reserve currencies known as SDRs (Special Drawing Rights), thus replacing the USD as the most influential global currency in the world.
The Press Release about the Yuan would automatically invoke the gold standard embodied in the UN Paris Agreement and initiate final disclosure protocols for the global currency revaluation of the USN.
On Sun. 6 March the world moved to a Quantum System. From now on all nation’s financial, communication, media and voting systems would be handled through a Quantum Computer that broadcast by way of hundreds of Star Link Satellites.
At 2:00 am EST Sun. 6 March all Reno subgroup leaders expected to have 100% access to their newly renewed USN accounts for immediate payout. This includes the Admiral’s Group.
On Sun. 6 March they focused on down-streaming for payers, including us of the Internet Group, Tier 4B.
On Mon. 7 March all banks throughout the world made the switch from the old Cabal-run SWIFT System to the Quantum Financial System. This Quantum System had been running simultaneously with the SWIFT System since 22 Feb. 2022.
Wells Fargo Bank has received the Federal Reserve Codes for public accessibility to funds.
Wells Fargo and Abbot Downing were informed that sometime later would be an 800# release authorization, which initiates their off-site location of 7,000 privately traded exchanges.
Wells Fargo would be sending out emails worldwide to currency and Zim holders that contained a link to a Secured Website. That Secured Website would also be published in this update and on several Dinar websites. You go into that Secured Website to obtain instructions on how to set your exchange appointment.
MarkZ: As of Mon. morning 7 March Bond Holders and Groups were in a 36 hour window to go.
Once began, Foreign Currency Exchanges/ Zim Bond Redemptions would last at least six days, maybe longer, so book your timeslots ASAP.
The Department of Defense has mandated that the Tier 4B security codes be completed by Thurs. 10 March.
The above made the Tier4B notification window between Tues. 8 March noon EST through Thurs. 10 March.
Global Financial Crisis:
All Hell Breaks Loose On Russian Oil Embargo Fears: Futures, Stocks Plunge As Oil Soars To $139, Gold Hits $2,000. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/all-hell-breaks-lookse-futures-stocks-plunge-oil-soars-139-gold-hits-2000
Stocks fall, oil soars, gold reaches $2,000 on concerns about Ukraine. Dow futures fall nearly 500 points as U.S. and allies weigh Russian oil import ban.
European currencies plunged to new lows amid fears of a major inflationary shock to the global economy, with traders turning to traditional havens such as the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar as the war in Ukraine escalated.
Canada’s Stock Market Is Skating Through Global Turmoil. War in Europe is pushing up commodity prices while interest rates rise as central banks try to curb inflation. The pressures are being felt worldwide as investors price in slower economic gro
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