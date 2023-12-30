Create New Account
Young Man's Inspiring Bicycle Trip with a Disabled Stray Dog
Published Yesterday

Paws Vibes


Jul 11, 2023


#rescuedog #straydogs #rescuestraydogs

Bicycle trip from Mongolia to Gobi Desert through China to Tibet ending at Mount Everest. Then they go home where the dog gets a nice doghouse and celebrates 2 birthdays.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAzpkOqkYzQ

