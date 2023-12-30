Young Man's Inspiring Bicycle Trip with a Disabled Stray Dog

Paws Vibes
Jul 11, 2023
#rescuedog #straydogs #rescuestraydogs
Bicycle trip from Mongolia to Gobi Desert through China to Tibet ending at Mount Everest. Then they go home where the dog gets a nice doghouse and celebrates 2 birthdays.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAzpkOqkYzQ
