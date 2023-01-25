Mystery Babylon? Who Is it? USA, Russia, China?

The Book of Isaiah says the following regarding Babylon: "It will be like Gomorrah when God overthrew them. It will never be inhabited or lived in for all generations; no Arab will pitch his tent there; no shepherds will make their flocks lie down there. Who is Babylon - What's your Guess? and - Russia, The United States, China . (Babylon) is described as founded by Uruk, Akkad and perhaps Calneh—all of them in Shinar Is Babylon the USA? Russia? China? Who Is The Great Beast? Who is Babylon?

Website: https://www.solaceradio.org/

