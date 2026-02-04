BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 76: The Curse Continues
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

The origin story of Jesus starts with the calling of Abraham and the pledge that his offspring would inherit the Promised Land and become a platform for the future Messiah. The land was theirs as long as they didn’t engage in idolatry. However, there was little in the way of holiness and they were forcibly evicted.

The renegade Kabbalistic movement fomented a number of wars to retake the land that God had “promised them,” conveniently ignoring the fact that Jesus had kicked them out because they were rebelliously pursuing their serpent messiah. Even in the present day, not much has changed. Yet God told Ezekiel that all was not lost.

Someday in the future, there would be a resurrection of Hebrews who had walked with God and exercised faith in the coming Messiah. The Jews alive at the time of the prophecy would not see it fulfilled, but they were given a hope of a future resurrection and a return to the Promised Land.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1871.pdf

RLJ-1871 -- JULY 31, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
godjesusprophecyjewsfaithresurrectionwarshebrewsezekielabrahamidolatryholinessoffspringpromised landinheritfuture messiahkabbalistic movementserpent messiahwalked with god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

Belle Carter
The Eighth Front: How Israel&#8217;s War Extends Beyond Gaza to the Battle for Reality

The Eighth Front: How Israel’s War Extends Beyond Gaza to the Battle for Reality

Garrison Vance
Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Laura Harris
Heat pumps gain popularity, but rising electricity costs could slow adoption

Heat pumps gain popularity, but rising electricity costs could slow adoption

Belle Carter
Winter survival guide: Essential skills for thriving in snow and ice

Winter survival guide: Essential skills for thriving in snow and ice

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy