The WHO Enrolls Big Tech, Social Media, and the News Media to Fight Disinformation!

This week already, NY, IL, and now California have all declared a State of Emergency for Monkeypox!

While you may not be in one of these states, it's clear that this trend is spreading and may come to your state too in the very near future.

But is MonkeyPox something to be worried about, or is it just another excuse to lock us down right before the November elections?

Or could it be something else?

Plus, what's going on with Joe Biden and Covid? Is there more to this story then we're being told?

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