Biden & the Democrats think the biggest crisis we're facing is the climate? Wrong.
GalacticStorm
Josh Hawley | Biden & the Democrats think the biggest crisis we're facing is the climate? Wrong. It’s the jobs and wages of American workers. And Joe Biden is selling out our workers to China

