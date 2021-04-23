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THAT YOU GIVE THOUGHT TO SHALL BE
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11 views • April 23, 2021
The thoughts you think create the outcome of your thoughts.
Most people keep perpetuating what is by the influence of habit, and by your invitation of the influence of habit you added this influence onto you.
When you say “Yes or No” to something
You include something you do and do not want into your experience.
Because it is the dominate thought pattern.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
Most people keep perpetuating what is by the influence of habit, and by your invitation of the influence of habit you added this influence onto you.
When you say “Yes or No” to something
You include something you do and do not want into your experience.
Because it is the dominate thought pattern.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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