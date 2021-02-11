© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Goodbyes (prod. Kharma) [Single] - ScottyChams
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 11, 2021
This song is about moving on from something bad and embracing the adventure that is life.
Chorus Lyrics:
I’ll say my goodbyes
I’m cutting my ties
I’m wondering why
We lasted this long
Running out of signs
Always trying to find
Something better but I
Get lost in these rhymes
But I’m gone again
To find the end
And find a way
To avoid the pain
And paint the page
As we push for better days
Going through this maze
We’ve embraced
Just trying get away
But I strayed
📎 All the links to my music: http://www.scottychams.ca
You can find my music here:
🎤 Stream my music free on Soundcloud -
https://www.soundcloud.com/scottychams/
🎶 Stream it on Apple Music, Spotify, and other paid platforms to help me earn some money:
Spotify - https://play.spotify.com/artist/0RIgb...
Apple Music - https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/sc...
📺 The best way you can support me though is on LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@scottychams:8
#music #summer #singing
Chorus Lyrics:
I’ll say my goodbyes
I’m cutting my ties
I’m wondering why
We lasted this long
Running out of signs
Always trying to find
Something better but I
Get lost in these rhymes
But I’m gone again
To find the end
And find a way
To avoid the pain
And paint the page
As we push for better days
Going through this maze
We’ve embraced
Just trying get away
But I strayed
📎 All the links to my music: http://www.scottychams.ca
You can find my music here:
🎤 Stream my music free on Soundcloud -
https://www.soundcloud.com/scottychams/
🎶 Stream it on Apple Music, Spotify, and other paid platforms to help me earn some money:
Spotify - https://play.spotify.com/artist/0RIgb...
Apple Music - https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/sc...
📺 The best way you can support me though is on LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@scottychams:8
#music #summer #singing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.