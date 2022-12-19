Visionary Businessman Kholofelo Maponya Shares Some Interesting Tips About Business

This video is an insight into the experiences of one of South Africa's indigenous generational success stories. Kholofelo Maponya examines the business practices of South Africa and exposes the many pitfalls and sabotage methodologies entrenched in the South African economy. The ever-prevalent structures of exclusion which have been left unchallenged by the current government because of cowardice. His departure into the parallel economy to form 2U FOODS is an absolute masterstroke they never saw coming. You are an absolute mentor mfowethu. PHAMBILI MADODA!!!