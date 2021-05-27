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Dr. Hotze and the Health Ranger talk covid vaccines, eugenics and the diabolical agenda to injure billions
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82222 views • May 27, 2021
Dr. Hotze talks about healthy lifestyle, vaccines and Big Pharma’s manipulation of COVID narrative

Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Steven Hotze talked about how his clinic in Houston, Texas promotes a healthy lifestyle, specifically a healthy eating program. That’s why, he said, the vast majority of their 6,000 guests in the clinic over the last 16 months never had flu-like or COVID-like symptoms. According to Hotze, his clinic had never injected a flu vaccine and never recommended any of the experimental coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. He said his clinic treated those who complained of flu-like or COVID-like symptoms with readily available drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Hotze told Adams that the pharmaceutical industry has been killing hundreds of thousands of people yearly with poisons in the form of clinical drugs. He said Big Pharma is paying mainstream media with big advertisement money to control the narrative, citing an instance where his interview was once canceled an hour before schedule when Big Pharma got a whiff of what he’s about to tell.

He proceeded to say that the government, the health bureaucrats, the conventional doctors, the media and the politicians have been lying to us and that the experimental COVID-19 injections are not safe and extremely dangerous.

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