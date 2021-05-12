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Mel K Joins Michael Jaco For a Packed Connect the Dots Situation Update May 2021
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190 views • May 12, 2021
Mel K joins the great patriot hero Michael Jaco to expose the Deep State lies and their manipulation of humanity to keep us stuck in the Matrix towards their Great Reset Agenda. A no holds barred truth telling session everyone needs to hear, dig into, and expose. Lots of dots to connect! Welcome to The American Revolution 2.0-we have a country to save! Joe and the NWO globalists.. or land of the free home of the brave-you are what makes the difference!
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