© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zohar: Fish Like Creatures EVER... Myths, Legends, Facts - Do Mermaids Exist? [19.11.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
124 views • November 21, 2021
The Weirdest Human - Fairies, dragons, basilisk reptiles, and mermaids – these are just a few examples of folklore creatures we’ve all heard of.
But what is it about mermaids that intrigues us so much?
These fascinating aquatic creatures have been prominent in art dating back to around 540BC and possibly earlier. In some cultures, they are believed to symbolise life in the ocean and good luck. In other cultures – misfortune and disaster. So, do they exist? Decide for yourself!
17,493 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
479K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_5hvV9TkTHY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
But what is it about mermaids that intrigues us so much?
These fascinating aquatic creatures have been prominent in art dating back to around 540BC and possibly earlier. In some cultures, they are believed to symbolise life in the ocean and good luck. In other cultures – misfortune and disaster. So, do they exist? Decide for yourself!
17,493 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
479K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_5hvV9TkTHY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.