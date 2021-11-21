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Zohar: Fish Like Creatures EVER... Myths, Legends, Facts - Do Mermaids Exist? [19.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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124 views • November 21, 2021
The Weirdest Human - Fairies, dragons, basilisk reptiles, and mermaids – these are just a few examples of folklore creatures we’ve all heard of.
But what is it about mermaids that intrigues us so much?
These fascinating aquatic creatures have been prominent in art dating back to around 540BC and possibly earlier. In some cultures, they are believed to symbolise life in the ocean and good luck. In other cultures – misfortune and disaster. So, do they exist? Decide for yourself!

17,493 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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https://youtu.be/_5hvV9TkTHY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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