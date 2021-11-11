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Do Marcionites Celebrate Christmas? Learn the Surprising Story Behind the Answer
First Bible Network
First Bible Network
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81 views • November 11, 2021
Like presents under the Christmas tree, you never know what you'll get when you open viewer mail and this week was no different. Christmas, Greeks, secession, PDF flipbooks and a solar eclipse in 29 A.D. are among today's topics.

Topics discussed in the episode:

Arrival of Jesus and the Eclipse:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEhistory/SEplot/SE0029Nov24T.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crucifixion_darkness

The star of Bethlehem : an astronomer's view

by Kidger, Mark R.

Isbn 0691058237

9780691058238

The Very First Bible Flipbook:

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/Ebook.html

The oldest inscription bearing the name of Jesus in the world:

https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/the-oldest-inscription-bearing-jesus-name-61846b1edf861af71c6e7066

Vatican documents and translations referencing Marcion of Sinope:

https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html

Marcionite Christian Church:

https://www.marcionitechurch.org

First Bible Network:

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
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jesuschristmaseclipsearrivalcapernaum
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