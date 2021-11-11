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Do Marcionites Celebrate Christmas? Learn the Surprising Story Behind the Answer
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81 views • November 11, 2021
Like presents under the Christmas tree, you never know what you'll get when you open viewer mail and this week was no different. Christmas, Greeks, secession, PDF flipbooks and a solar eclipse in 29 A.D. are among today's topics.
Topics discussed in the episode:
Arrival of Jesus and the Eclipse:
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEhistory/SEplot/SE0029Nov24T.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crucifixion_darkness
The star of Bethlehem : an astronomer's view
by Kidger, Mark R.
Isbn 0691058237
9780691058238
The Very First Bible Flipbook:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/Ebook.html
The oldest inscription bearing the name of Jesus in the world:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/the-oldest-inscription-bearing-jesus-name-61846b1edf861af71c6e7066
Vatican documents and translations referencing Marcion of Sinope:
https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
First Bible Network:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
Topics discussed in the episode:
Arrival of Jesus and the Eclipse:
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEhistory/SEplot/SE0029Nov24T.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crucifixion_darkness
The star of Bethlehem : an astronomer's view
by Kidger, Mark R.
Isbn 0691058237
9780691058238
The Very First Bible Flipbook:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/Ebook.html
The oldest inscription bearing the name of Jesus in the world:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/the-oldest-inscription-bearing-jesus-name-61846b1edf861af71c6e7066
Vatican documents and translations referencing Marcion of Sinope:
https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
First Bible Network:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
Keywords
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