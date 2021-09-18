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Twin towers 9/11 demolition deception
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261 views • September 18, 2021
This was the North tower of the World Trade Centre (WTC) coming down on the 11th of September 2001. We were told to believe that this happened that three buildings simply collapsed due to fire melting steel.
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