Vagus Nerve Stimulation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To book a consultation go to my website
www.holisticherbalist.org
Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.
http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation
0:00 Introduction
3:43 Cold Exposure
4:05 Deep and Slow Breathing
4:49 Singing, Humming, Chanting and Gargling
5:07 Acupuncture
5:25 Yoga and Tai Chi
6:09 Probiotics
6:57 Meditation and Neurofeedback
7:23 Omega-3 Fatty Acids
8:11 Exercise
8:26 Zinc
9:25 Massage
9:57 Socializing and Laughing
10:26 Intermittent Fasting
10:51 Conclusion