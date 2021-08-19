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Guess Who Funded The Lancet Study on AstraZeneca Shot
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80 views • August 19, 2021
So there’s been another study in The Lancet that found the AstraZeneca shot quite safe and very effective against COVID. But it gets interesting when you check out who the researchers of that study work for. Visit https://ernestdempsey.com/ and share your thoughts.
Links Cited in the Video
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/08/10/clot-a10.html
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01693-7/fulltext#%20
Links Cited in the Video
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/08/10/clot-a10.html
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01693-7/fulltext#%20
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