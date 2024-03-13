‘Moment of history’: Joe Biden clinches Democrat nomination

Joe Biden has clinched the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination, while Donald Trump is poised for the Republican nomination. The President’s win in Georgia pushed his delegate count past the 1,968 needed to win the majority. Mr Trump is currently at 1,089 delegates and needs 1,215 to cross over the threshold. CNN Reporter Kristen Holmes said this “moment of history” should not be underestimated. “Everyone expected this to happen, and not only that, but both of them have been effectively operating as the presumptive nominee for several weeks,” she told Sky News Australia.







