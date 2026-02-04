What's Happening in the Russian Border Region — Rybar's Analysis📝

In the Sumy direction, despite its secondary importance relative to other front sectors, heavy fighting continues. In the second half of 2025, the enemy attempted to push Russian Armed Forces back to the border but was unsuccessful.

As a result, the AFU exhausted their offensive-capable reserves over several months of unsuccessful counterattacks and became unable to hold the few positions they had previously managed to occupy.

➡️In early November, units of the North Group already launched an offensive to eliminate the wedge in their ranks. Over the following weeks, they regained control of the approaches to Kostyantynivka, completely drove the enemy out of Andriivka and Oleksiyivka, and also occupied new positions in the fields near Yunakivka.

➡️At the border section near Behoshchi, reconnaissance groups crossed the state border by January 5 and, taking advantage of the enemy's sparse defense, freed Komarivka. After this, Russian troops redeployed additional forces to the village area and significantly expanded their control zone in this sector, occupying part of the neighboring Mykhal tract.

📌 Now the Russian Armed Forces are consolidating their positions and probing the enemy's defense, seeking weak spots for new attacks. At the same time, the forces of both sides remain limited because most reserves from this direction were redeployed to Donbas. Therefore, large offensive operations here are unlikely in the near future.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 4, 2026

▪️ In Belgorod, serious consequences of a missile strike on an energy facility are being dealt with, with power and heat outages in the city amid severe frost. In the Rostov region, a UAV was destroyed over the Millerovo district.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the Odessa region, the cities of Zaporozhye, Kharkov, Sumy. In Kiev, the consequences of the previous night's strikes on a thermal power station were shown (https://t.me/belarusian_silovik/68126) to the NATO Secretary General. By the way, Trump said about the situation: "There was a pause from Sunday to Sunday. It ended, and Putin has now dealt them a strong blow. Putin kept his word. One week is a lot, we'll take anything."

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces continues offensive actions in the Sumy, Krasnopolsky, and Glukhovsky districts.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a UAV detonated in a private house in the Maslova Pristan settlement, injuring a man. In the Surkovo village, an FPV drone hit a car, injuring a woman. In the Glotovo village, a UAV drone hit a car, injuring a man. In the Zozuli village, an Orlan fighter was injured. In the Danioka village, an FPV drone hit a truck, injuring a civilian. Under fire are Shebekino, Ziborovka, Nechaevka, Oktyabrsky, Bochkovka, Sankovo, Novostroevka-First, Ilek-Penkovka, Borisovka, and Pyatnitskoe.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles south of Volchansk and in the Hatny area. A strike in the Nikiforovka area hit a position of the American MLRS "HIMARS" that was shelling civilian targets in Belgorod.

▪️ In Kupyansk, heavy battles continue. Reports from the scene indicate a task to consolidate on the outskirts of Kupyansk-Uzlovoye.

▪️ West of Seversk (Slavyansk direction), reports of battles in the Nikiforovka area are coming in, and the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive actions, breaking into the enemy's defenses.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, heavy battles continue in the southeastern part of the built-up area, north of the Klean-Byk reservoir, and the area is being cleared. Confirmations of the Russian Armed Forces' success in Toretsk (8 km to Druzhkovka) are coming in. Maintaining a wedge in the enemy's defenses creates conditions for encircling the agglomeration from the southwest.

▪️ West of Krasnoarmeyssk (Pokrovsk), heavy battles for Grishino and in the direction of Sergeevka are reported.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, heavy battles are taking place on the approaches to Magdalinovka (northwest of Stepnogorsk). The settlement is of great importance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the enemy is putting up a desperate resistance.

▪️ From the Kherson region, reports of an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Novaya Kakhovka settlement came in. The strike hit a MFC and a grocery store. Three civilians were killed and several people were injured. Constant shelling of frontline villages continues.

Two Majors