2030 UNMASKED – [DOCUMENTARY]

Connecting The Mocking Bird Media, Intelligence Organizations, C19, Masks, Vaccines, The Banking System & the Great Reset

The banking system and the Great Reset. 2030 unmasked – For those preparing for what’s coming. An amazing documentary revealing the connection between Covid-19 >> vaccines >> masks >> the banking system and the Great Reset. Seriously well done, logical and concise.

Anyone that is feeling concerned with where the world is heading should watch this two hours documentary.

Get completely out of debt. Learn to cook your own meals, raise as much of your own food as possible, learn how to sew your clothes, knit your own sweaters, and darn socks. Strive to stay healthy and build your immune system. Work to become as self-reliant as possible. Most of all repent of sin, have faith in the blood of Jesus to save you, obey Him and follow Him for the rest of your life, no matter what happens...DON'T TAKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST !