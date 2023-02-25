Create New Account
Prophecy 21, 95, 153 Excerpts YAHUSHUA'S RESURRECTION Then 40 DAYS Global Preaching. Also Overcoming Soon Zombie forces, carnal weapons useless. Biblical Survival Real Faith (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
Published 17 hours ago |

this is a mirrored video


YAH'S Prophecy 21, 95, 153 Excerpts YAHUSHUA'S RESURRECTION Then 40 DAYS Preaching Worldwide. HIS Bride & Guests overcoming zombies & all of hell

Prophecy 21
Are You Ready For A Shock?
Gabriel Has Blown His Horn!
Listen to this prophecy being read by Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
August 7, 1998

Prophecy 95
YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH Says,
Pick Up Your Weapon, I Am ALIVE!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Sabbath April 12, 2008
Released Sabbath April 19, 2008

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 153
Hear O Israel and World I, YAHUVEH EL-SHADDAI, Say “Covid-19 Lab-made—satan Inspired!”
Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH
Through Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, 20 April 2020

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

