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Tommy Robinson's latest arrest and the false charges of racism against England Football fans
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0 view • July 13, 2021
Tommy's talking about his latest bogus arrest for walking in London whilst being Tommy Robinson.
And then he shares his views on the bogus charges of racism being used to smear all English Football fans following the defeat in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
Feel free to download and re-upload this content everywhere.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ed8143babd025c24c9ea4d
And then he shares his views on the bogus charges of racism being used to smear all English Football fans following the defeat in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
Feel free to download and re-upload this content everywhere.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ed8143babd025c24c9ea4d
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