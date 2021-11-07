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Jesus is King March from Aloha Tower to Hawaii State Capitol
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50 views • November 07, 2021
On November 5, 2021 dozens of disciples of Jesus assembled and marched from Aloha Tower to the Hawaii State Capitol to praise Jesus as King and call for unity with all of God's people. Special guest speakers were Pastor Eddie, Pastor Junior Tupa'i, Bishop Luigi, Samantha and more.
Instagram: @_PLYEXIT_
Facebook: PLYEXIT MOVEMENT
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#JesusIsKing #JesusIsLord #Freedom
Instagram: @_PLYEXIT_
Facebook: PLYEXIT MOVEMENT
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#JesusIsKing #JesusIsLord #Freedom
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