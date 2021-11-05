© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 11. 3. 21.
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • November 05, 2021
Ep. 2619b - [HRC] Is A Puppet Her Strings Were Cut, She Is On Her Own,Durham Is Bringing The Pain
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The patriots are now bringing the pain, the [DS] is panicking and Durham just arrested another player in the Russia collusion hoax. All roads lead to [HRC]. Those who lied to congress in impeachment hoax 1 are now panicking they thought they would be protected. [HRC] sends a message, PANIC is everywhere. The people are now learning the truth, people are seeing the swamp and how they operate. Buckle up is going to get very bumpy.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The patriots are now bringing the pain, the [DS] is panicking and Durham just arrested another player in the Russia collusion hoax. All roads lead to [HRC]. Those who lied to congress in impeachment hoax 1 are now panicking they thought they would be protected. [HRC] sends a message, PANIC is everywhere. The people are now learning the truth, people are seeing the swamp and how they operate. Buckle up is going to get very bumpy.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.