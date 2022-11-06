Create New Account
Evangelizing Haiti: Walking By Faith. God Provides Above What You Can Ask Or Think. Trust Him
SavingHealthMinistries
Published 18 days ago |

Luke 9:3And he said unto them, Take nothing for your journey, neither staves, nor scrip, neither bread, neither money; neither have two coats apiece.


Luke 22:35 And he said unto them, When I sent you without purse, and scrip, and shoes, lacked ye any thing? And they said, Nothing.


Matthew 6:25 Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?


Philippians 4:19 But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.


Haiti scores a rare win against its powerful gangs as the U.S. sanctions their alleged sponsors


Critical Haiti gas terminal freed after weeks of talks with G9 gang leader. Haitian authorities say they have regained control of the main gas terminal in capital city Port-au-Prince, ending a gang stranglehold on the vital energy facility.


US sanctions two Haitian politicians accused of involvement in drug trafficking


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


