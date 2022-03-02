© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russell 'Texas' Bentley Update from Donetsk Front - Ukraine 03-02-2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
260 views • March 02, 2022
Regis Tremblay's latest interview with 'Boots on the Ground' Russell 'Texas' Bentley, an American from Texas, U.S.A. who lives in Donetsk, Ukraine. Russell says; "The fighting is heavy but we are advancing every day. Ukraine will soon be liberated."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.