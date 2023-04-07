Create New Account
Block Enzymes or Block Receptors. What most drugs do. Why you want to avoid them.
Most drugs block your body's natural ability to heal (with a few exceptions).  The major underlying causes of disease are parasites, toxic food, toxic environment.  Drugs cover up the symptoms.  Notable exceptions: chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, ivermectin, low dose naltrexone and more.  Drugless healing works better: no side effects, no addiction.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
