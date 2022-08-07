The American lawyer is the best bridge for the CCP break into the US Department of Justice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p14zqb07b
The CCP sends 30billion legal fees to the United States every year through Alibaba, Tencent and other companies, and controls the major law firms in the United States. If the legal fees are not enough, the CCP can give the shares, or even blend them underneath. U.S. DOJ officials have doing the business with these law firms.