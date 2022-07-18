Another British mercenary was captured by Russia

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John Harding, a 59-year-old veteran of the Falklands War in 1982 and a participant in the war in Syria on the side of the Kurds.
Russia is not Iraq. Guy is old enough to know better, Falklands war veteran.
Source @Azmilitary1🛰🌏🌍🌎