Epstein & Bill Gates of HELL Discussed How to Get RID of the POOR People

How they all faked taking the jabs for them selves to get you to take them instead.





Trump very proud of the mRNA Bioweapon jabs and one of his best accomplishments.





Prof. Dr. Richard Werner speaks at the European Parliament during an event hosted by Christine Anderson, MEP, arguing against reliance on Digital ID, the use of central bank digital currency and the planned tokenisation of all assets, including nature and the air we breathe. Prof. Werner opposes the ongoing creation of a nightmarish digital prison desired by the central planners who work to curtail our rights and freedoms.





LEARN MORE HERE:

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/urgent-richard-werner-unmasks-covid?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=2172783&post_id=192820636&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=2vk9l2&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email