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ANTI SUICIDE DECLARATION - I LOVE THE FIGHT TOO MUCH TO EVER STOP - Mirror
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30 views • April 18, 2021
Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ny4NxnKkgozt/
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 13:59 UTC on April 17th, 2021.
Investigative Journalism at the level I do it is a very very dangerous endeavor. You make a lot of enemies. And those enemies have a lot more money than Harry Vox.
Recent history has a long string of Investigative Journalists who were clearly murdered but the very same power structures who promptly declared the Journalist they murdered to be a "suicide". This is where the term being "suicided" came from.
Gary Caridori, Danny Cassalaro, Gary Webb, Victor Thorn were all reporting on powerful criminal networks, all of them were CLEARLY MURDERED, and all of their murders were declared to be suicides.
20 ago I was the first Journalist to publish an anti suicide declaration - here it is: http://www.voxfux.com/declarationofsuspicion.html
Others followed.
Everyone in this endeavor of fighting this evil must make it clear periodically that they are engaged in a dangerous trade and make it clear their risks and to alert teh world to reject any and all claims that they killed themselves.
There are some people within the intelligence agencies of the USA and Israel that would like to see me dead.
But I have already been contacted by more than a few in US intelligence who LOVE my work.
So there is definitely many insiders who know clearly that this country has been taken over by the slimiest sleaziest traitors and the bankers who pay them off to do the dirty work for them.
We'll win, We'll beat them. I will never stop fighting - NEVER!
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 13:59 UTC on April 17th, 2021.
Investigative Journalism at the level I do it is a very very dangerous endeavor. You make a lot of enemies. And those enemies have a lot more money than Harry Vox.
Recent history has a long string of Investigative Journalists who were clearly murdered but the very same power structures who promptly declared the Journalist they murdered to be a "suicide". This is where the term being "suicided" came from.
Gary Caridori, Danny Cassalaro, Gary Webb, Victor Thorn were all reporting on powerful criminal networks, all of them were CLEARLY MURDERED, and all of their murders were declared to be suicides.
20 ago I was the first Journalist to publish an anti suicide declaration - here it is: http://www.voxfux.com/declarationofsuspicion.html
Others followed.
Everyone in this endeavor of fighting this evil must make it clear periodically that they are engaged in a dangerous trade and make it clear their risks and to alert teh world to reject any and all claims that they killed themselves.
There are some people within the intelligence agencies of the USA and Israel that would like to see me dead.
But I have already been contacted by more than a few in US intelligence who LOVE my work.
So there is definitely many insiders who know clearly that this country has been taken over by the slimiest sleaziest traitors and the bankers who pay them off to do the dirty work for them.
We'll win, We'll beat them. I will never stop fighting - NEVER!
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