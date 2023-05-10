BLACK RAIN

Black rain fallin' from the sky

Red tears fallin' from my eyes

Yellow flames risin' up on high

Black rain fallin' from the sky

I looked up to see a flash of light

In the clouds Lucifer bright

In an instant the defening blast

Then the shockwave and the earthquake crash

A pillar of smoke like the power of God

Flashing fir a living lightning rod

Cyclone wind sucked the city from the ground

Glittering debris tumbling back down

Black rain fallin' from the sky

Red tears fallin' from my eyes

Yellow flames risin' up on high

Black rain fallin' from the sky

In ink black clouds tornadoes of fire rise

A blue glory of light shoots through the sky

An explosion of rainbow color on high

Violet and golden sparkling green fireflies

Fires burning for a hundred miles around

Yellow smoke rising in gigantic clouds

Burning people everywhere writhing in pain

Then came the chill the hail and the rain

Black rain fallin' from the sky

Red tears fallin' from my eyes

Yellow flames risin' up on high

Black rain fallin' from the sky

My skin burned off as I went blind

The pain increased I lost mind

Gotta stop hurtin' I just wanna die

Gotta find a way to commit suicide

Pouring in torrents down on us all

Black snow in sheets began to fall

In blood filled ears ancient words swirl

Is this the last judgement and the end of the world ?

Black rain fallin' from the sky

Red tears fallin' from my eyes

Yellow flames risin' up on high

Black rain fallin' from the sky

Where am I going lost and all alone?

Where is my life ? Where is my soul?

I wander aimlessly without a home

Living or dead I don't know

Thou art dust and to dust thou shalt return

Without faith and hope and the love you spurned

The planets the galaxies the universe turns

In ten thousand fires the whole world burns

Black rain fallin' from the sky

Red tears fallin' from my eyes

Yellow flames risin' up on high

Black rain fallin' from the sky

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023



