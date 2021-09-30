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MUST WATCH - PART 2 - ARMY RANGER NICHOLAS MOORE DETAILS THE STORY OF EXTORTION 17 Tom Trento.
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41 views • September 30, 2021
PART 1 - THE LIFE OF NICHOLAS MOORE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noC8AY-Q3eI&;t=315s
Nick Moore's life is...
"A riveting foxhole-level view of more than a decade of modern war."
General Stanley A. McChrystal
Tom Trento interviews Sergeant First Class - Nicholas Moore (ret) in a two-part series about Moore's,
14 years as an Army Ranger, US Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, fighting on the battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq during the Global War on Terror, 1999 - 2013.
From frozen mountaintops to dusty city streets and everything in between, Nick's book,
"Run to the Sound of the Guns" tells the compelling and deeply personal account of a husband and father who nearly lost his life 'leading the way' in America's secretive global wars.
In this interview Tom talks with Nick about his book and his years serving the country he loves and his involvement in the recovery effort of the Taliban shoot down of the Chinook helicopter carryingm American warriors, Extortion 17.
In Iraq, Nicholas participated in the rescue of Private Jessica Lynch, hunted Iraq's Most Wanted and experienced brutal street combat, including 160 night-time missions over one 90-day deployment in the insurgent stronghold of Mosul.
While serving in Afghanistan, he was also part of the search and rescue operation for Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell (author of Lone Survivor).
Amazingly, Nick and was on the ground again and part of the recovery team when a Chinook helicopter, Extortion 1-7 was shot down resulting in the death of 38 men, including 17 Navy SEALs and one military working dog. It was the single greatest loss of special operations personnel to date.
Watch Part 1 of this two part educational, entertaining and inspirational interview.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noC8AY-Q3eI&;t=315s
BUY NICK'S BOOK
https://www.amazon.com/Run-Sound-Guns-American-Afghanistan-ebook/dp/B07HY6RFZP/ref=sr_1_1?crid=39LJL0IGNREZ4&;dchild=1&keywords=run+to+the+sound+of+guns&qid=1630958668&s=books&sprefix=run+to+the+%2Caps%2C195&sr=1-1
CONTACT: [email protected]
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Nick Moore's life is...
"A riveting foxhole-level view of more than a decade of modern war."
General Stanley A. McChrystal
Tom Trento interviews Sergeant First Class - Nicholas Moore (ret) in a two-part series about Moore's,
14 years as an Army Ranger, US Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, fighting on the battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq during the Global War on Terror, 1999 - 2013.
From frozen mountaintops to dusty city streets and everything in between, Nick's book,
"Run to the Sound of the Guns" tells the compelling and deeply personal account of a husband and father who nearly lost his life 'leading the way' in America's secretive global wars.
In this interview Tom talks with Nick about his book and his years serving the country he loves and his involvement in the recovery effort of the Taliban shoot down of the Chinook helicopter carryingm American warriors, Extortion 17.
In Iraq, Nicholas participated in the rescue of Private Jessica Lynch, hunted Iraq's Most Wanted and experienced brutal street combat, including 160 night-time missions over one 90-day deployment in the insurgent stronghold of Mosul.
While serving in Afghanistan, he was also part of the search and rescue operation for Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell (author of Lone Survivor).
Amazingly, Nick and was on the ground again and part of the recovery team when a Chinook helicopter, Extortion 1-7 was shot down resulting in the death of 38 men, including 17 Navy SEALs and one military working dog. It was the single greatest loss of special operations personnel to date.
Watch Part 1 of this two part educational, entertaining and inspirational interview.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noC8AY-Q3eI&;t=315s
BUY NICK'S BOOK
https://www.amazon.com/Run-Sound-Guns-American-Afghanistan-ebook/dp/B07HY6RFZP/ref=sr_1_1?crid=39LJL0IGNREZ4&;dchild=1&keywords=run+to+the+sound+of+guns&qid=1630958668&s=books&sprefix=run+to+the+%2Caps%2C195&sr=1-1
CONTACT: [email protected]
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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