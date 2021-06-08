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Fauci is Dead in The Water - Now It's Time To Finish Off Gates & Schwab
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159 views • June 08, 2021
Fauci is Dead in The Water - Now It's Time To Finish Off Gates & Schwab
Video Source: (Harry Vox)
Looks like the Jewish bankers who own and control their SERVANTS in Washington and the Media have put the final nail in the coffin of their favorite Bio-Terrorist Anthony Fauci.
No doubt that competing Jewish money power in the Jewish media will do everything in their power to save their hero Fauci. But its too late. Fauci's finished - over and out.
NOW ITS TIME TO FINISH OFF GATES AND SCHWAB - BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY! ~ God Speed!
Video Source: (Harry Vox)
Looks like the Jewish bankers who own and control their SERVANTS in Washington and the Media have put the final nail in the coffin of their favorite Bio-Terrorist Anthony Fauci.
No doubt that competing Jewish money power in the Jewish media will do everything in their power to save their hero Fauci. But its too late. Fauci's finished - over and out.
NOW ITS TIME TO FINISH OFF GATES AND SCHWAB - BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY! ~ God Speed!
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