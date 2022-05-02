Miles GUO: New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement have received full attention from all kinds of organizations as well as global economic, political and cultural fields

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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: Mr. Guo shares with us his No. 2 feeling he has experienced lately. In his real life, he’s got the feeling that the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement have received full attention from all kinds of organizations as well as global economic, political and cultural fields. Mr. Guo reminds us of being calm and coolheaded