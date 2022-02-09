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SHUTDOWN- POLICE INTIMIDATION FAIL Elko, Nevada (Amagansett Press)
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444 views • February 09, 2022
Elko, Nevada police officer overextends his authority. Unfit for duty. Younger officer knows his job and how far treating people with respect can go. "TO PROTECT AND SERVE"
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