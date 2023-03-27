Do we need to obey the gospel?

Obedience is a dirty word in Christianity today. Nobody likes to think that their salvation depends on their willingness to do anything, especially when those things challenge our comfortable lifestyles. In this video, you are going to hear several Bible verses to support the idea that obedience to God is essential to our salvation. The goal here is not to win an argument through proof texting, but to show you that the overall thrust of both the Old and the New Testament is undoubtedly declaring that faith without works is dead... and without faith, we CANNOT be saved.

