Clay Clark: Biden’s Executive Order 14067 is Codifying Luciferianism

Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14067 goes into effect December 13th, 2022. This will begin the process of eliminating our current fiat money system and replacing it with a completely digital currency. If this gets implemented as planned, we are at the complete mercy of the powers-that-be.





Clay Clark, the man behind the ReAwaken America Tour, joined me to break it all down in detail. As we discussed, the implementation of this new monetary system would take Cancel Culture to a whole other level.





One of the ways that both Clay Clark and I recommend protecting your money is to invest in gold. I strongly recommend going through Our Gold Guy, who is an America First patriot who sources all of his gold from America and has some of the best rates in the industry. Fill out the form at https://ourgoldguy.com, let him know that Jeff Dornik sent you and Ira will help you decide whether investing in gold is right for you. Again, that’s https://ourgoldguy.com.





Request your tickets for the upcoming ReAwaken America Tour stop in Washington/Idaho at https://timetofreeamerica.com





Check out my new show with Karen Kingston on Freedom First TV called In The Foxhole, airing live every Thursday at 3pm PT. Become a FFTV subscriber to get access to all of our on-demand content… it’s Patriotism On-Demand. Use code JEFF for 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe