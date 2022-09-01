BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clay Clark: Biden’s Executive Order 14067 is Codifying Luciferianism
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
734 views • September 01, 2022

Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14067 goes into effect December 13th, 2022. This will begin the process of eliminating our current fiat money system and replacing it with a completely digital currency. If this gets implemented as planned, we are at the complete mercy of the powers-that-be.


Clay Clark, the man behind the ReAwaken America Tour, joined me to break it all down in detail. As we discussed, the implementation of this new monetary system would take Cancel Culture to a whole other level.


One of the ways that both Clay Clark and I recommend protecting your money is to invest in gold. I strongly recommend going through Our Gold Guy, who is an America First patriot who sources all of his gold from America and has some of the best rates in the industry. Fill out the form at https://ourgoldguy.com, let him know that Jeff Dornik sent you and Ira will help you decide whether investing in gold is right for you. Again, that’s https://ourgoldguy.com.


Request your tickets for the upcoming ReAwaken America Tour stop in Washington/Idaho at https://timetofreeamerica.com 


Check out my new show with Karen Kingston on Freedom First TV called In The Foxhole, airing live every Thursday at 3pm PT. Become a FFTV subscriber to get access to all of our on-demand content… it’s Patriotism On-Demand. Use code JEFF for 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe 

Keywords
podcastluciferianmark of the beastantichristluciferworld economic forumdigital currencywefthe great resetklaus schwabclay clarkfreedom first networkreawaken america tourjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnexecutive order 14067yuval noah herrari
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy