INCREDIBLE LIVE FOOTAGE - STORM CHASER STREAM LIVE FROM EYE OF IAN | EP 3142-6PM









Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday as a category 4 storm.

The eye of the storm hit Cape Coral Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.

Watch live feed from multiple storm chasers here: Award winning storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski posted a couple live streams from Englewood, Florida on Wednesday.

https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22444





Special Guest: Dr Bryan Ardis









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