At Kuwait Airport heavy fires and smoke rose into the sky after being hit by drones, which engulfed fuel tanks at the site. At least two drones hit a fuel tank and started a fire at Kuwait International Airport, the Gulf country's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday. Kuwaiti Defense Ministry acknowledged there was a fuel tank fire, which was being extinguished by firefighting teams, with footage circulating showing smoke in the area, but there was no verified confirmation of damage from a direct attack on airport facilities. Available information is limited and the situation is still developing as authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement. Because at this point any puff of smoke near a sensitive location is immediately confirmed as an online attack, while the actual confirmation takes a little longer to appear.

The mini-state of Kuwait, is home to US military bases, and local officials have complained of retaliation amid regional tensions. About two days ago, it is believed that the US HIMARS rocket launcher system directly fired ATACMS missile from Kuwait towards Iran, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, according to reports and accompanied by video. Previously, Iran had warned that this would be a red line, and they would respond harshly to Kuwait, a country that is part of the Gulf Cooperation Council. In addition, reports and videos emerged on Wednesday March 25, showing a gas pipeline in Abadan, Basrah, near Iraq-Iran border, being attacked with American HIMARS missiles launched from Kuwait.

Experts commented that Kuwait will face retaliation and the US continues to disrupt the market, and they create instability and continue their profit-seeking actions. Kuwait not only provided bases, they allowed the US to use their airspace to bomb Iran. They allowed America to use their territory to fire Himars missiles on Iran. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait funded the war," said Professor Mohammad Marandi.

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