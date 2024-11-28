High Level Subconscious Dreams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The subconscious is multi-levelled, and so too are dreams.
This is why we have different types of dreams because they occur in different levels of the subconscious.
To view these videos in a methodical order, read the transcripts or search what you dreamt about https://shannacurry.com/dreams/
Email: [email protected]
Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/ your donations are appreciated.
In Lak’ech