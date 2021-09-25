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Dr. Ardis exposes Fauci and the FDA.
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699 views • September 25, 2021
If you have loved ones with Covid in hospital this information could save their lives. Fauci and the FDA are responsible for thousands of deaths and they knew about the side effects of treating patients with Remdesivir and vaccinating people with all these experimental jabs.
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