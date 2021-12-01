Boris Epshteyn: White House Fails To Take Immediate Action on South African Variant

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11/26/20201 Boris Epshteyn(Special Assistant to President Trump): The rollout of the South African virus variant to the American people is similar to the introduction of the Delta variant to the American people, the mainstream media came in promoting it’s over, lockdowns, Everyone’s gonna die. America as a whole would want them to take immediate action, but Joe Biden continues to look weak; Fauci is out of step and seemingly out of the loop, and Democrats will try to pass all this legislation, pass all the orgy of spending they want to do and try to lock things down.